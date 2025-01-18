Fantasy Hockey
Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Called up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Levi was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Ryan McLeod (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. This move leaves the Sabres with just 12 healthy forwards, though it's possible the team deploys seven defensemen if Jiri Kulich (lower body) can't play during the upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Seattle. Levi's presence on the NHL roster suggests he'll be in the mix to start either in Seattle or in Vancouver on Tuesday, though the team has not revealed its goaltending plans yet.

