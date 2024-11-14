Fantasy Hockey
Devon Levi News: Draws start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Levi will be between the pipes for Thursday's home game against St. Louis, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi operated in the starter's crease during Thursday's practice session, and he'll officially draw the start since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) will be sidelined. Over five appearances this season, Levi has posted a 1-0=4-0 record, 4.10 GAA and .866 save percentage.

