Devon Levi News: Fifth defeat of season Saturday

Levi stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 18 seconds left in the third period.

Levi made his second straight start with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) being sidelined once again, and the results weren't pretty. He's posted a save percentage below the .890 mark in his last five outings, going 1-4-0 with a 4.60 GAA and a .846 SV% in that stretch. Unfortunately for the Sabres, Levi will remain between the pipes until Luukkonen is ready to return, unless the coaching staff decides to give James Reimer an opportunity amid Levi's struggles.