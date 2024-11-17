Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Fifth defeat of season Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Levi stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 18 seconds left in the third period.

Levi made his second straight start with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) being sidelined once again, and the results weren't pretty. He's posted a save percentage below the .890 mark in his last five outings, going 1-4-0 with a 4.60 GAA and a .846 SV% in that stretch. Unfortunately for the Sabres, Levi will remain between the pipes until Luukkonen is ready to return, unless the coaching staff decides to give James Reimer an opportunity amid Levi's struggles.

Devon Levi
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now