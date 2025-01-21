Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Gives up five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Levi conceded five goals on 33 shots in Monday's 6-4 defeat to Seattle.

While Levi has played in five of the Sabres' last seven outings, his performances have been underwhelming. During that stretch, the 23-year-old backstop is 1-4-0 with a 4.31 GAA and .867 save percentage. At this point, the youngster may be better suited to sit behind James Reimer -- at least until Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) is cleared to return.

Devon Levi
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now