Devon Levi News: Gives up five goals

Levi conceded five goals on 33 shots in Monday's 6-4 defeat to Seattle.

While Levi has played in five of the Sabres' last seven outings, his performances have been underwhelming. During that stretch, the 23-year-old backstop is 1-4-0 with a 4.31 GAA and .867 save percentage. At this point, the youngster may be better suited to sit behind James Reimer -- at least until Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) is cleared to return.