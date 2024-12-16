Devon Levi News: Gives up four goals Sunday

Levi stopped 36 of 40 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Levi made his first start since Nov. 16 after being called up from the minors, but he didn't look good. His recent numbers haven't been positive, as Levi has gone 1-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and an .873 save percentage across his last four appearances at the NHL level. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and James Reimer entrenched as the two top options between the pipes, Levi doesn't figure to see a lot of ice time going forward.