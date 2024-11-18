Fantasy Hockey
Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Headed for minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Levi be sent down to AHL Rochester after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Monday, "He needs to play, simple as that."

Levi becomes the odd man out after the team reacquired James Reimer off the waiver wire. The 22-year-old Levi has made seven appearances for the Sabres this season but is just 2-5-0 with a 3.95 GAA in those outings. With Levi headed back to the Americans, it will be Reimer who serves as the No. 2 option behind Ukka-Pekke Luukkonen (undisclosed).

