Devon Levi News: Headlines Black Aces call-ups

Levi was called up from AHL Rochester on Wednesday, along with forwards Konsta Helenius, Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Anton Wahlberg and defensemen Ryan Johnson, Vsevolod Komarov and Radim Mrtka, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Rochester was eliminated in the first round of the AHL playoffs with its loss to AHL Toronto on Sunday. Levi will slot in as the Sabres' fourth goalie after posting a 23-20-9 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 52 regular-season outings for the Americans. All of the players called up will have the opportunity to practice with the big club, though it's unlikely any of them will see meaningful playing time during the Sabres' postseason run.