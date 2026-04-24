Devon Levi News: Logs playoff shutout for Rochester

Levi recorded a 29-save shutout in AHL Rochester's 4-0 win over Toronto in Game 2 on Friday.

Levi bounced back from giving up five goals in the Americans' Game 1 loss Wednesday. He went 23-20-9 with a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 52 regular-season games in his third year with Rochester. Levi will look to get Rochester through to the next round of the playoffs if he can earn the win in Game 3 on Sunday.