Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Receives loss in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Levi allowed two goals on four shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to Montreal. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) stopped 14 of 18 shots before leaving the game, and Montreal's seventh marker was an empty-netter.

Levi was saddled with the loss despite logging just 18:50 of ice time in the game. Following an injury sustained during Sunday's practice, Luukkonen left Monday's game after the second period. Levi could get the nod for Thursday's home matchup versus St. Louis if Luukkonen isn't available.

Devon Levi
Buffalo Sabres
