Levi was shipped down to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Levi was disappointing in his last five outings, posting a 1-4-0 record and 4.31 GAA along the way. The decision to send the 23-year-old netminder back to the Americans is a strong indication that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) will be available to at least serve as the backup against the Canucks on Tuesday.