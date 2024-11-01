Fantasy Hockey
Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Levi will protect the home crease versus the Islanders on Friday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Levi will make his fourth start of the campaign and his first since Oct. 17, when he gave up six goals on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to Columbus. Levi is 1-2-0, allowing 11 goals on 87 shots this season. He will face the Islanders, who have found the back of the net 21 times this season, the lowest in the NHL.

Devon Levi
Buffalo Sabres

