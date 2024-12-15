Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devon Levi headshot

Devon Levi News: Starting in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Levi will guard the road goal Sunday against the Maple Leafs after being recalled from AHL Rochester, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves on 30 shots in Saturday's loss to Washington, and James Reimer was the backup. It's unclear why the Sabres brought up Levi, but head coach Lindy Ruff mentioned the lineup will have some game-time decisions. Levi has a 2-5-0 record with a 3.95 GAA and an .870 save percentage in seven NHL outings this season.

Devon Levi
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now