Devon Levi News: Starting in Toronto

Levi will guard the road goal Sunday against the Maple Leafs after being recalled from AHL Rochester, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves on 30 shots in Saturday's loss to Washington, and James Reimer was the backup. It's unclear why the Sabres brought up Levi, but head coach Lindy Ruff mentioned the lineup will have some game-time decisions. Levi has a 2-5-0 record with a 3.95 GAA and an .870 save percentage in seven NHL outings this season.