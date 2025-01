Levi will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road matchup against the Kraken, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi was called up by the Sabres on Saturday, and he'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. He's made eight appearances in the NHL this year, going 2-6-0 with a 3.97 GAA and .876 save percentage.