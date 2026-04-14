Devon Toews Injury: Not expected to play
Toews (undisclosed) is sitting out Tuesday versus the Flames for maintenance reasons, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Toews will get some rest ahead of the playoffs. The Avalanche are expected to get Cale Makar (upper body) for this contest, which will be more than enough to cover Toews' absence. It's unclear if Toews will play Thursday versus the Kraken.
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