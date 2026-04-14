Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Toews (undisclosed) is sitting out Tuesday versus the Flames for maintenance reasons, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Toews will get some rest ahead of the playoffs. The Avalanche are expected to get Cale Makar (upper body) for this contest, which will be more than enough to cover Toews' absence. It's unclear if Toews will play Thursday versus the Kraken.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
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