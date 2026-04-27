Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Toews scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4.

Toews has a three-game point streak going (one goal, two assists) after being held off the scoresheet in the playoff opener. He's added five blocked shots, two hits, four shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Toews is coming off his worst regular season since his rookie year -- he was limited to 24 points in 68 outings. The veteran blueliner is in the postseason for the eighth year in a row, and over the previous seven playoff runs, he accumulated 12 goals and 43 assists over 84 contests, production in line with his peak abilities during regular-season play.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devon Toews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devon Toews See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
Author Image
Greg Vara
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
17 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
24 days ago