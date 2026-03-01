Devon Toews News: Collects helper

Toews notched an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Toews' first point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old defenseman missed nearly all of January due to the issue, though he had three points in six games for Canada at the Olympics. In the NHL, he's recorded just 14 points with 77 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-27 rating over 45 appearances this season.