Devon Toews News: Expected to play Thursday
Toews (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Thursday versus the Kraken, per the NHL media site.
Toews sat out Tuesday versus the Flames for what was described as maintenance reasons. However, the Avalanche sent down Jack Ahcan prior to Thursday's contest, leaving the team with just six healthy blueliners with Toews included. He should be good for top-four minutes once the playoffs get started.
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