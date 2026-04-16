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Devon Toews News: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Toews (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Thursday versus the Kraken, per the NHL media site.

Toews sat out Tuesday versus the Flames for what was described as maintenance reasons. However, the Avalanche sent down Jack Ahcan prior to Thursday's contest, leaving the team with just six healthy blueliners with Toews included. He should be good for top-four minutes once the playoffs get started.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
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