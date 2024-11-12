Devon Toews News: First goal of season Monday

Toews scored a goal and blocked five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Toews found the back of the net in the early stages of the second period following set-ups from Samuel Girard and T.J. Tynan. Even though Toews is a reliable presence in the blue line for the Avalanche, he hasn't done much as a scoring weapon in fantasy. He only has four points in 12 regular-season outings, so he's not no pace to reach the 50-point threshold for the fourth straight season.