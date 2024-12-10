Devon Toews News: Four points in last five games

Toews had two assists in a 6-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

The offensive defender has put up 157 points in 228 games over the last three seasons. But this year has been a slog for Toews, who now has just 11 points in 26 games. It's not uncommon for players with big new contracts to struggle with the weight of performance in the first year of a new deal. But Toews has four assists in his last five games, so he may be turning a corner.