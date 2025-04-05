Devon Toews News: Garners assist in loss

Toews recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Toews has two goals and eight assists over his last eight contests, including four points over three games in April. The defenseman made a late contribution Saturday by setting up a Sam Malinski goal at 19:51 of the third period. Toews' surge has gotten his offense into familiar territory -- he's at 43 points through 74 outings, but he'll likely fall short of the 50-point mark for the first time in four years. The 31-year-old has added 136 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 39 hits and a plus-31 rating.