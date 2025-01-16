Fantasy Hockey
Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Toews recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Toews has a helper in back-to-back games after going three contests without a point. The top-pairing defenseman is up to 22 points, 77 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 42 appearances. He's earned five goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Toews' earlier slumps may have made him available in some fantasy formats -- check the waiver wire.

