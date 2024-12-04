Devon Toews News: Nabs helper in win

Toews posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Toews had gone four games without a point before helping out on Nathan MacKinnon's game-tying goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Toews doesn't always have the steadiest offense, but his top-pairing role is unlikely to change. For the season, he's contributed eight points, 30 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 22 appearances.