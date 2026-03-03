Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Nets game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Toews scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Toews ended a 20-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 29. The defenseman missed nearly a month in that span due to an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old is up to two goals, 15 points, 78 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating over 46 appearances. While he's had a challenging year overall, Toews is warming up for the stretch run with a point in each of his last two outings.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devon Toews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devon Toews See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
27 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 4th
Author Image
Greg Vara
27 days ago