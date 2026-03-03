Devon Toews News: Nets game-winner

Toews scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Toews ended a 20-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 29. The defenseman missed nearly a month in that span due to an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old is up to two goals, 15 points, 78 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating over 46 appearances. While he's had a challenging year overall, Toews is warming up for the stretch run with a point in each of his last two outings.