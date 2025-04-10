Devon Toews News: Nets lone goal in loss

Toews scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Toews' offense has been on an upward trajectory lately -- he has three goals and eight assists over his last 10 contests. He got the Avalanche on the board late in the second period of this game. For the season, the 31-year-old blueliner is at 10 goals, 44 points, 138 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 76 outings. This is the third time in four years he's reached double-digits in goals.