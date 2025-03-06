Devon Toews News: Offers assist

Toews produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Toews has a helper in two of the last three games and has earned seven points across his last 11 outings. The defenseman's contribution was a late on Thursday as he assisted on Cale Makar's third-period tally. Toews is up to 30 points, 112 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 59 appearances. He is all but guaranteed to fall short of the 50-point mark for the first time since 2020-21.