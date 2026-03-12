Devon Toews News: Offers pair of helpers

Toews logged two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Toews snapped a four-game point drought with this effort, which was his second multi-point outing of the season. The defenseman had a hand in goals by Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon in the first period. For the season, Toews remains defensively steady despite a drop in offense. He's at 17 points, 90 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 20 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-28 rating across 51 appearances.