Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Offers two assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Toews notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, and added two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Toews helped out on goals by Gabriel Landeskog and Jack Drury in the first period. The 32-year-old Toews has contributed four helpers over his last four contests. He was able to see his workload decrease with the return of Cale Makar (upper body). Toews should continue to work on the first pairing at even strength, but his power-play time will drop. He has produced two goals, nine helpers, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 12 playoff outings.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
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