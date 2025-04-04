Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Pops for three points again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Toews scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

After helping to set up Colorado's first two tallies of the night in the first period, Toews potted his own early in the third. It's the second three-point performance in the last six games for the veteran defenseman, who continues to benefit from his partnership with Cale Makar. Over the last 15 contests, Toews has racked up two goals and 13 points.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now