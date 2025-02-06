Devon Toews News: Provides helper

Toews notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Toews has been a little quiet since his Jan. 14 goal, adding just four assists over 11 contests since then. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on Cale Makar's game-tying goal in the second period. Toews continues to log steady top-pairing minutes and has 25 points, 99 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 52 appearances. He's unlikely to match last year's 12-goal, 50-point effort over 82 regular-season contests, but he rarely hurts fantasy managers who choose to play him.