Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Puts up helper in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Toews notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Toews has six helpers over his last 11 outings. He doesn't have a multi-point effort in that span, but he remains a consistent contributor on the Avalanche's top pairing. For the season, he's at 34 points, 125 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 67 appearances.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
