Devon Toews News: Puts up helper in Saturday's win

Toews notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Toews has six helpers over his last 11 outings. He doesn't have a multi-point effort in that span, but he remains a consistent contributor on the Avalanche's top pairing. For the season, he's at 34 points, 125 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 67 appearances.