Devon Toews News: Racks up two assists

Toews notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Toews has three helpers over his last three contests. The 30-year-old defenseman had his best game of the season Saturday, and it looks like his offense is trending in the right direction since the Avalanche have gotten close to full strength. Overall, Toews has seven points, 25 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances, but his spot in the top four is safe.