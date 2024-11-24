Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Racks up two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Toews notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Toews has three helpers over his last three contests. The 30-year-old defenseman had his best game of the season Saturday, and it looks like his offense is trending in the right direction since the Avalanche have gotten close to full strength. Overall, Toews has seven points, 25 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances, but his spot in the top four is safe.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now