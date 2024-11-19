Fantasy Hockey
Devon Toews News: Slings helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Toews recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Toews has four points (one goal, three assists) over his last eight games. The defenseman struggled after sustaining a lower-body injury early in the campaign, but he's getting back to his usual level of production. He's now at five points, 24 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 15 appearances.

