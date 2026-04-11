Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Toews scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Toews ended a 19-game goal drought with the first-period tally. He's picked up the pace lately while Cale Makar (upper body) is out of the lineup -- Toews has a goal and four assists over six contests in April. For the season, the veteran defenseman has three goals, 24 points, 108 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-36 rating over 66 outings in a top-four role.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
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