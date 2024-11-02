Fantasy Hockey
Devon Toews headshot

Devon Toews News: Supplies helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Toews logged an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

The helper was Toews' first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman has maintained a top-four role, but he's recently played on the second pairing, while Samuel Girard has remained alongside Cale Makar. Toews has two assists, 11 shots on net, six blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a minus-5 rating through eight outings in a challenging start to the campaign.

Devon Toews
Colorado Avalanche
