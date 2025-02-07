Devon Toews News: Supplies two assists in win

Toews recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Toews was still overshadowed by defense partner Cale Makar's two-goal, one-assist effort, but it was a good showing for the Avalanche's top players. The 30-year-old Toews helped out on goals by Makar and Artturi Lehkonen in the first period. Toews is up to 27 points, 101 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 53 appearances this season. He continues to offer steady defensive play and solid offense in a large role.