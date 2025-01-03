Devon Toews News: Three points Thursday

Toews notched one goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres. He also recorded four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.

Toews recorded only his third multi-point game of the season, but he did it in a game where the Avs needed him badly, as it turned out to be an 11-goal offensive explosion. Toews has scored in back-to-back games this season, and he's up to three goals and 17 points through 35 contests in 2024-25.