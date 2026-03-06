Dmitri Buchelnikov headshot

Dmitri Buchelnikov News: Dealt to St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Buchelnikov, Justin Holl, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick were traded to the Blues from the Red Wings on Friday in exchange for Justin Faulk.

Buchelnikov was a second-round pick by the Red Wings in 2022, but he's remained overseas across the past several seasons. He's made 39 appearances for KHL CSKA Moskva this year, recording 13 goals, 10 assists and eight PIM. His rights will now transfer to the Blues, but it's unclear when the 22-year-old could be in the mix to make his NHL debut.

Dmitri Buchelnikov
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Buchelnikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Buchelnikov See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023