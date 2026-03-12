Dmitri Buchelnikov News: Signs with KHL club
Buchelnikov will play at least one more season in the KHL, after inking a one-year deal with CSKA Moscow on Thursday.
Buchelnikov's rights were acquired by St. Louis from Detroit in the Just Faulk deal on Friday. The 22-year-old Russian has 13 goals and 10 assists in 41 KHL games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Buchelnikov See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Buchelnikov See More