Dmitri Buchelnikov headshot

Dmitri Buchelnikov News: Signs with KHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Buchelnikov will play at least one more season in the KHL, after inking a one-year deal with CSKA Moscow on Thursday.

Buchelnikov's rights were acquired by St. Louis from Detroit in the Just Faulk deal on Friday. The 22-year-old Russian has 13 goals and 10 assists in 41 KHL games this season.

Dmitri Buchelnikov
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Buchelnikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Buchelnikov See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023