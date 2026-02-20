Dmitri Simashev News: Back in Tucson
Simashev was loaned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
The defenseman was recalled Tuesday and practiced with the Mammoth. Simashev has one assist in 24 games with Utah this season, his first in the NHL.
