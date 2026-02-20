Dmitri Simashev headshot

Dmitri Simashev News: Back in Tucson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Simashev was loaned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

The defenseman was recalled Tuesday and practiced with the Mammoth. Simashev has one assist in 24 games with Utah this season, his first in the NHL.

