Dmitri Simashev headshot

Dmitri Simashev News: Heads back to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 12:51pm

Simashev was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Across 25 NHL games this season, Simashev has an assist, 23 shots on net, eight hits and 26 blocked shots. With the Mammoth looking to lock down a playoff spot, the young blueliner will likely serve as a depth defenseman for the time being.

Dmitri Simashev
Utah Mammoth
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