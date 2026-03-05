Dmitri Simashev headshot

Dmitri Simashev News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 7:24am

Simashev was summoned from AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Simashev was selected sixth overall by the franchise in 2023 and the 21-year-old has played 24 games this season at the NHL level, picking up one assist and 26 blocked shots. He has been more successful for Tucson this season, potting eight goals and 20 assists in 30 appearances. The Mammoth acquired MacKenzie Weegar from Calgary on Wednesday, but it will take time to process his visa. The Mammoth currently have six defensemen on the roster, as Olli Maatta was dealt to the Flames in the Weegar deal, necessitating the recall of Simashev.

