Dmitri Simashev News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Simashev was brought up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Simashev has generated seven goals and 23 points in 25 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign. He has picked up one assist, 23 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and eight hits in 24 NHL appearances this season.

