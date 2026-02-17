Dmitri Simashev News: Recalled from minors
Simashev was brought up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Simashev has generated seven goals and 23 points in 25 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign. He has picked up one assist, 23 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and eight hits in 24 NHL appearances this season.
