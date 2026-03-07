Dmitri Simashev News: Sent back down
Simashev was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
MacKenzie Weegar is ready for his Utah debut, and Mikhail Sergachev is also set to return from a lower-body injury. That means there's no room for Simashev in the lineup, so he'll head to Tucson to resume getting regular playing time with the Roadrunners.
