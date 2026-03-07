Dmitri Simashev headshot

Dmitri Simashev News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Simashev was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

MacKenzie Weegar is ready for his Utah debut, and Mikhail Sergachev is also set to return from a lower-body injury. That means there's no room for Simashev in the lineup, so he'll head to Tucson to resume getting regular playing time with the Roadrunners.

Dmitri Simashev
Utah Mammoth
