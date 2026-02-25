Dmitri Simashev News: Sent back to minors
Simashev was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Simashev has logged 24 games in the NHL this year, recording one assist, eight hits and 23 shots while averaging 15:28 of ice time. This likely won't be the last time the 21-year-old blueliner is called up from the minors, though he is unlikely to play enough to offer more than low-end fantasy value.
