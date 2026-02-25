Dmitri Simashev headshot

Dmitri Simashev News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Simashev was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Simashev has logged 24 games in the NHL this year, recording one assist, eight hits and 23 shots while averaging 15:28 of ice time. This likely won't be the last time the 21-year-old blueliner is called up from the minors, though he is unlikely to play enough to offer more than low-end fantasy value.

Dmitri Simashev
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Simashev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Simashev See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
65 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
147 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
156 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
362 days ago