Dmitri Simashev News: Summoned from AHL
Simashev was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Simashev has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He has one assist in 24 appearances with the big club in 2025-26 while notching seven goals and 25 points in 27 minor-league outings.
