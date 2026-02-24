Dmitri Simashev headshot

Dmitri Simashev News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Simashev was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Simashev has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He has one assist in 24 appearances with the big club in 2025-26 while notching seven goals and 25 points in 27 minor-league outings.

Dmitri Simashev
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Simashev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dmitri Simashev See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
Yesterday
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
64 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
146 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
361 days ago