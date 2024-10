Voronkov (upper body) is practicing with the team Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Voronkov was expected to return by the end of November, according to general manager Don Waddell's comments two weeks ago, but it appears that he could be ahead of schedule. Voronkov had 18 goals and 34 points in 75 regular-season contests in 2023-24 and is likely to return to his role as a middle-six forward when healthy.