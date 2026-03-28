Dmitri Voronkov Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Voronkov won't return to Saturday's game against San Jose because of an upper-body injury, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Voronkov logged 4:03 of ice time before exiting the game. He has 17 goals and 32 points in 63 outings in 2025-26, including Saturday's action. Voronkov was a healthy scratch in nine of Columbus' last 10 games going into the match against the Sharks, so even if Voronkov is available Sunday versus Boston, there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup.