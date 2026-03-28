Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Voronkov (upper body) will be out of the lineup Sunday versus the Bruins, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Voronkov will undergo an evaluation of his injury Monday. The 25-year-old forward was already in a part-time role prior to this injury, so he may have a tough time drawing back into the lineup even if this is a short-term issue.

Dmitri Voronkov
Columbus Blue Jackets
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