Dmitri Voronkov News: Adds power-play helper

Voronkov notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Voronkov ended a three-game slump when he helped out on Kent Johnson's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Voronkov has not had a drought go beyond three contests, so he's often been reliable enough to be rostered in many fantasy formats. Overall, the forward has 17 goals, 14 assists, nine power-play points, 83 shots on net and a plus-14 rating across 38 appearances.