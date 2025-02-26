Dmitri Voronkov News: Another two-helper effort

Voronkov recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Voronkov recorded two helpers in the 5-1 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday, and he repeated the tally in Tuesday's win. The 24-year-old center has five points (one goal, four assists) across six games in February, and he's already bested the 34 points he posted in 2023-24 despite playing far fewer games. He's only suited up in 49 contests in 2024-25 while logging 75 regular-season appearances in the previous campaign.